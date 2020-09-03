Award for stakeholder engagement in planning (plan-making)

9 September 2020

WINNER: “LCR Listens: Our Places” for the Liverpool City Region Spatial Development Strategy – Non-Statutory Engagement, submitted by Liverpool City Region Combined Authority

Focussing on groups which do not usually engage in spatial planning, including under-25s and those living in areas of deprivation, this engagement exercise was deliberately held early in the process of formulating the strategy, in order to guide its overall direction – an aspect praised by judges. Using its own team and local engagement organisations, a range of engagement days, an “academy” for high school pupils, and workshops for younger and older people, and university students, were held. In all, over half of those engaged were from the most deprived ten per cent of the region’s population.

 

HIGHLY COMMENDED: Croydon Urban Room, submitted by Spatial Planning Service, London Borough of Croydon

 


