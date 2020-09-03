Award for regeneration

Over the last 20 years, developer Urban Splash has transformed Manchester’s run-down and deprived Cardroom Estate into New Islington, an “inner-city village” that The Sunday Times has called one of the UK's ten best places to live. The area now features townhouses aimed at families and social housing, alongside independent businesses, eateries, green spaces, a marina, an ‘outstanding’ free school and a health centre. Apartments built using modern methods of construction are scheduled for completion in early 2021. The judges praised the mix of housing types and strong sense of community created by the regeneration project.

HIGHLY COMMENDED: Pydar Regeneration, submitted by Inner Circle Consulting in partnership with PRP