Award for promoting economic growth

8 September 2020

WINNER: Ambitions for the North – A spatial framework for people and places in the North of England, submitted by Stantec

This non-statutory spatial framework for the North of England, covering the North West, North East and Yorkshire and the Humber regions up to 2050, aims to promote a sustainable and inclusive approach to growth. By focusing on improving rail connections and sustainable local transport and promoting greater planning collaboration between different areas, the framework aims to reduce intra-regional inequality and improve opportunities for neglected people and places. The judges said it “may prove to be a model for other regions to follow in their approach to long-term sustainable growth”.

 


Planning Jobs