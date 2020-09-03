Award for planning for the natural environment

All local authorities must ensure urban tree stocks are managed and protected effectively, in which process enforceable tree preservation orders (TPOs) play a key part. In line with a manifesto pledge, Southwark Council undertook a comprehensive review and valuation of its protected tree stock, culminating in a publicly accessible, interactive online map maintained by a dedicated officer. Judges said this enables the council to “maximise the value of protected trees and produce significant savings in legal process in the future”.

The council also provided owners of protected trees with a free professional survey and advice on husbandry and applying to have work done on trees, while residents were also told how to nominate a tree for TPO status.

HIGHLY COMMENDED: Caithness-Moray HVDC electricity transmission link, submitted by SSEN Transmission