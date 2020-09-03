Award for planning for increased housing delivery and the Editor’s Award

9 September 2020

WINNER: City Living Preston, submitted by Preston City Council and Hive Land & Planning

City Living Preston (CLP) is a housing growth programme run jointly by the council and its retained consultancy Hive. The project has since 2018 identified 48 brownfield sites with capacity for over 3,500 homes. In 2018/19, more than 900 additional homes were completed in the Preston and South Ribble urban area, compared to a net total of just five in the Lancashire city in 2009/10. The partnership works to revitalise neighbourhoods with vacant buildings and stalled brownfield sites, and to de-risk projects that would otherwise be unattractive to developers. Judges said the council and its partner had “transformed the delivery of housing from a very low base”.

 

HIGHLY COMMENDED: Energy planning for Wembley Park submitted by Quintain

 

 


