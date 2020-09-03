Award for planning for affordable housing

Created by planning consultancy Temple Group and architecture practice Llewelyn Davies for the University College London Hospitals charity and NHS trust, this central London development within a listed but long-vacant former workhouse, then hospital annex, has striven to show that affordable housing can be of a high standard. The project comprises a mix of commercial space, private and 76 per cent affordable housing in line with local plan objectives while also benefiting healthcare workers, and providing community space including a rooftop garden, yet also reflecting the site’s heritage. The result “has turned a dull and hidden site into a landmark development”, the judges said.

