Award for plan-making

9 September 2020

WINNER: MK2050 Milton Keynes Strategic Growth Study, submitted by David Lock Associates/Milton Keynes Council

Described by judges as “bold and innovative”, this study aims to guide the next three decades of Milton Keynes’s strategic spatial growth. The town, which lies at the heart of the Oxford-Cambridge Arc, is forecast by the government’s National Infrastructure Commission to nearly double in population to half a million over the period. The study sets out the likely scale and pace of population and economic growth both within and beyond the town’s current boundaries, and how this might be achieved sustainably and inclusively while also benefiting the existing population. Achieving this has meant the study’s authors looking beyond strictly planning policy, to agree growth objectives with housing, education, health, and environmental groups, business communities and the voluntary sector.

 

HIGHLY COMMENDED: Debenham Neighbourhood Plan, submitted by Debenham Parish Council

 


