Award for partnership working

8 September 2020

WINNER: Greater Norwich Joint Infrastructure Investment Plan and the supporting Infrastructure Investment Fund, Greater Norwich, submitted by Greater Norwich Growth Board

The Greater Norwich Growth Board is a long-term partnership between Broadland District Council, Norwich City Council, South Norfolk Council, Norfolk County Council and the New Anglia Local Enterprise Partnership. The investment plan provides a five-year framework for investment in transport, community, education and green infrastructure. The supporting fund uses community infrastructure levy (CIL) money pooled by the councils to deliver cross-border projects. Since 2014, more than £18 million of CIL has been committed to over 70 projects, including self-service technology in eight libraries, a £1 million community sports hub, and the development of a new 117-hectare country park. Pooling resources ensured that the growth board delivered projects sooner and with better monetary value, say the entrants. The judges praised the partnership as “a good example of collaboration at all levels”.

 

HIGHLY COMMENDED: Wild West End, submitted by Arup. Collective Auction Rooms, submitted by Camden Town Unlimited

 


Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Sign up now
Already registered?
Sign in

The essential information resource for planning professionals.

  • In-depth news, analysis, appeals, policy & legislation.
  • Take your 14 day free trial today.
Sign up now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Join the conversation with PlanningResource on social media

Take our quick online survey and receive one month free access to Planning Appeals Tracker

Click Here
Follow Us:
Planning Jobs