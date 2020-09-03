Award for partnership working

The Greater Norwich Growth Board is a long-term partnership between Broadland District Council, Norwich City Council, South Norfolk Council, Norfolk County Council and the New Anglia Local Enterprise Partnership. The investment plan provides a five-year framework for investment in transport, community, education and green infrastructure. The supporting fund uses community infrastructure levy (CIL) money pooled by the councils to deliver cross-border projects. Since 2014, more than £18 million of CIL has been committed to over 70 projects, including self-service technology in eight libraries, a £1 million community sports hub, and the development of a new 117-hectare country park. Pooling resources ensured that the growth board delivered projects sooner and with better monetary value, say the entrants. The judges praised the partnership as “a good example of collaboration at all levels”.

HIGHLY COMMENDED: Wild West End, submitted by Arup. Collective Auction Rooms, submitted by Camden Town Unlimited