Award for mixed-use development

8 September 2020

WINNER: Morland Gardens, Brent, submitted by Brent Council

Brent Council is investing £43 million to redevelop an existing adult educational facility into a mixed-use scheme including a new adult education centre plus 65 affordable homes, 675 square metres of affordable workspace for local start-ups, a café and a community garden. The scheme is planned to provide homes and educational facilities to residents in the Stonebridge area of the borough, one of the ten per cent most deprived wards in the UK. The project is aiming for BREEAM “Excellent” certification, with excess energy produced by the adult education building powering utilities in the homes. The judges praised the use of a local community steering group to contribute feedback from hard-to-reach groups ensuring the building reflects local needs and aspirations.

 

HIGHLY COMMENDED: Merchant Square Estate, Paddington, submitted by Merchant Square Estate

 


