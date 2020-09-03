Award for infrastructure planning

9 September 2020

WINNER: Bakerloo Line Extension, submitted by the London boroughs of Lewisham and Southwark

Lewisham and Southwark councils have aimed to make the most of the opportunities presented by the proposed extension of the Bakerloo Tube line through South East London to plan for major housing delivery, employment growth and regeneration along the route. Coordinating with the Greater London Authority and Transport for London, they have produced a series of interconnecting planning frameworks for almost the whole route corridor that aim to support the delivery of 47,500 new homes and 16,000 new jobs alongside up to seven new tube stations. The team responsible has also used the plans to build the business case for the line. Judges described the project as “a great example of new infrastructure facilitating major regeneration”.

 

HIGHLY COMMENDED: Energy planning for Wembley Park submitted by Quintain

 

 


