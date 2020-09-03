Award for fostering a healthy high street

8 September 2020

WINNER: Catford Mews, Catford, submitted by Really Local Group

Catford Mews is a 1,300 square metre community space in South London. Replacing an old Poundland store on the high street, the multi-functional space opened in 2019 to provide the first cinema in Lewisham in almost 20 years, a live music space, comedy and networking events, exhibition space for locals to showcase their work and a pop-up food market featuring local traders. The venue’s objective is to be affordable and inclusive, with community-led programming and cheap cinema tickets. With eight different revenue streams, the entrants say that Catford Mews is performing ten per cent ahead of budget and has secured 1,200 memberships. The judges said that the “mix of uses will ensure vibrancy at all times of the day”, and that the scheme demonstrated a “bottom-up approach”. 

 

HIGHLY COMMENDED: Walthamstow High Street initiatives, submitted by London Borough of Waltham Forest

 


