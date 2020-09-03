Award for fostering a diverse planning team

9 September 2020

WINNER: HTA Design Planning Team, submitted by HTA Design

The judges said HTA Design “shows a good level of commitment toward encouraging diversity” in its small team of eight planners. The 75 per cent female team includes working parents, members of the LGBT+ community, has an age range spanning four decades and a quarter of its members were born outside the UK. The business offers flexible working options, and has a diversity and inclusion forum which gathers feedback from staff to understand how HTA Design can improve its offer and promote diversity and inclusion further. It works on projects with community groups including the Stephen Lawrence Charitable Trust. The judges praised the team for embedding a commitment to diversity “in their practice through their engagement with the local community and in their projects”.

 


Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Sign up now
Already registered?
Sign in

The essential information resource for planning professionals.

  • In-depth news, analysis, appeals, policy & legislation.
  • Take your 14 day free trial today.
Sign up now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Join the conversation with PlanningResource on social media

Take our quick online survey and receive one month free access to Planning Appeals Tracker

Click Here
Follow Us:
Planning Jobs