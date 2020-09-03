Award for fostering a diverse planning team

The judges said HTA Design “shows a good level of commitment toward encouraging diversity” in its small team of eight planners. The 75 per cent female team includes working parents, members of the LGBT+ community, has an age range spanning four decades and a quarter of its members were born outside the UK. The business offers flexible working options, and has a diversity and inclusion forum which gathers feedback from staff to understand how HTA Design can improve its offer and promote diversity and inclusion further. It works on projects with community groups including the Stephen Lawrence Charitable Trust. The judges praised the team for embedding a commitment to diversity “in their practice through their engagement with the local community and in their projects”.