Award for design excellence

8 September 2020

WINNER: Southmead Hospital Redevelopment Project, Bristol, submitted by Building Design Partnership

North Bristol NHS Trust’s new 800-bed Brunel Building is designed to support the efficient and sustainable delivery of healthcare. Built in two phases, the redeveloped site is intended to enable additional ward or technical accommodation to be added without compromising travel time, and includes key worker accommodation, a staff restaurant, a day nursery, community art and performance spaces and an improved road network. A glazed concourse roof and large windows in patient bedrooms seek to improve connections to the outside while public landscaped areas aim to increase patient and staff wellbeing and new cycle routes link the site to the local community. On completion, the building received a BREEAM “Excellent” certification for sustainability. The judges praised the design’s “fantastic approach to health and wellbeing”.

HIGHLY COMMENDED: The H B Allen Centre, submitted by MICA Architects HC


