Letter: Court judgment threatens delivery of extra care housing
I refer to the article published on Planning Resource on 3 August about the Rectory Homes case. This decision by Mr Justice Holgate, upholding an appeal refusal of a Class C2 extra care scheme, has serious implications for the future delivery of this much-needed type of specialist accommodation, thereby reducing the choice available to vulnerable older people.
