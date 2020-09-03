Award for community-led placemaking

8 September 2020

WINNER: Team Catford, London, submitted by Team Catford

Team Catford aims to help the people of Catford to influence local planning decisions. Using digital engagement platform Commonplace, it seeks to find out what the community wants and put recommendations to Lewisham Council. It reports engaging with ten per cent of the Catford community, receiving more than 2,700 ideas and hosting 135 community events. It also runs initiatives that aim to represent the area’s diversity. These include a monthly food market, in which 60 per cent of the traders are from the borough and 70 per cent are from black, Asian and minority ethnic backgrounds; Catford Cornucopia, a not-for-profit ‘engagement shop’ that sells local merchandise and encourages conversations about the area’s future; a yoga centre; and a planned music venue. The judges said the programme went “above and beyond to secure buy-in from all sectors of the community.”

 

HIGHLY COMMENDED: ‘Southmead regeneration – working for the community’ project, submitted by Nash Partnership and Streets Reimagined

 


Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Sign up now
Already registered?
Sign in

The essential information resource for planning professionals.

  • In-depth news, analysis, appeals, policy & legislation.
  • Take your 14 day free trial today.
Sign up now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Join the conversation with PlanningResource on social media

Take our quick online survey and receive one month free access to Planning Appeals Tracker

Click Here
Follow Us:
Planning Jobs