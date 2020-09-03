Award for community-led placemaking

Team Catford aims to help the people of Catford to influence local planning decisions. Using digital engagement platform Commonplace, it seeks to find out what the community wants and put recommendations to Lewisham Council. It reports engaging with ten per cent of the Catford community, receiving more than 2,700 ideas and hosting 135 community events. It also runs initiatives that aim to represent the area’s diversity. These include a monthly food market, in which 60 per cent of the traders are from the borough and 70 per cent are from black, Asian and minority ethnic backgrounds; Catford Cornucopia, a not-for-profit ‘engagement shop’ that sells local merchandise and encourages conversations about the area’s future; a yoga centre; and a planned music venue. The judges said the programme went “above and beyond to secure buy-in from all sectors of the community.”

HIGHLY COMMENDED: ‘Southmead regeneration – working for the community’ project, submitted by Nash Partnership and Streets Reimagined