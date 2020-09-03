Award for best use of heritage in placemaking

8 September 2020

WINNER: Reading Abbey Quarter, Reading, submitted by Reading Borough Council

Reading Abbey Revealed, supported by the National Lottery Heritage Fund, Historic England and Reading Borough Council, has transformed 13 hectares of central Reading into a new historic quarter. The Grade I listed Abbey ruins and gateway, which closed to the public in 2009 when they became too unsafe, have been conserved and reopened alongside a new gallery at Reading Museum. The public can learn about the heritage project through a new website and interactive map. The area is now used for cultural events and community activities. The judges were impressed with the community participation in consultations to ensure a broad spectrum of people could participate and enjoy a new “sense of place.” 

 

HIGHLY COMMENDED: Royal Arsenal Riverside, submitted by Berkeley Homes

 


