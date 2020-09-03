Award for best use of arts, culture or sport in placemaking

This project, delivered by the Illuminated River Foundation, is a collaboration between artist Leo Villareal and architects Lifschutz Davidson Sandilands, and is supported by the mayor of London. It involves 14 central London bridges being illuminated at nighttime for the enjoyment of residents and visitors, with the wider aim of making these areas more communal, inclusive and safe. The foundation has worked with councils and schools spanning seven local authorities to improve access to these areas, and commissioned students from the Guildhall School of Music and Drama to compose original scores for each bridge. The judges said it is an example of a project “adding to the rich culture of innovation and the arts in London”.

HIGHLY COMMENDED: Chatham Placemaking Project, submitted by FrancisKnight