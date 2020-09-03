Award for best housing scheme (500 homes or more)

8 September 2020

WINNER: Prince Philip Barracks, Whitehill and Bordon, submitted by Whitehill & Bordon Regeneration Company and Taylor Wimpe

Following years of consultation with the local community, in 2015 East Hampshire District Council approved plans to redevelop the 200-hectare site of the former Prince Philip Barracks in Whitehill and Bordon. This one-time garrison is being transformed into a 2,400 home community with schools, jobs and a leisure centre. The redevelopment involved early delivery of infrastructure before homes were occupied and emphasised environmental sustainability, with large areas of woodland and heathland created and foot and cycle links provided to the town centre. The judges said they were impressed with the level of community involvement in the scheme, with a community trust set up to ensure that local people influence the decision-making. 

 

HIGHLY COMMENDED: Fulham Gasworks, submitted by the London Borough of Hammersmith & Fulham, St William and Apt Architects


Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Sign up now
Already registered?
Sign in

The essential information resource for planning professionals.

  • In-depth news, analysis, appeals, policy & legislation.
  • Take your 14 day free trial today.
Sign up now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Join the conversation with PlanningResource on social media

Take our quick online survey and receive one month free access to Planning Appeals Tracker

Click Here
Follow Us:
Planning Jobs