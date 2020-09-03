Award for best housing scheme (500 homes or more)

Following years of consultation with the local community, in 2015 East Hampshire District Council approved plans to redevelop the 200-hectare site of the former Prince Philip Barracks in Whitehill and Bordon. This one-time garrison is being transformed into a 2,400 home community with schools, jobs and a leisure centre. The redevelopment involved early delivery of infrastructure before homes were occupied and emphasised environmental sustainability, with large areas of woodland and heathland created and foot and cycle links provided to the town centre. The judges said they were impressed with the level of community involvement in the scheme, with a community trust set up to ensure that local people influence the decision-making.

