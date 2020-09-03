Size and weight of raised stable renders it a building
A timber stable erected on skids in open countryside in a national park in West Sussex was refused, and the enforcement notice requiring its removal upheld, the inspector deeming it was a building, by virtue of its size and permanence, was not in use for agriculture and had a harmful effect on the open rural character of the national park.
