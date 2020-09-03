Award for best housing scheme (fewer than 500 homes)

This project has regenerated a warehouse site in Wood Green, North London, to create a new mews of 29 houses and flats. The redevelopment has also revived a route between Wood Green and Tottenham via Lordship Recreation Ground that was lost to the public decades ago, which the team expects will provide residents with greater access to public open space and improve connections for pedestrians and cyclists. While the design of the houses and apartments is contemporary, materials within the site have been selected to reflect the local context and the former industrial site’s heritage, which dates back to 1899. Judges praised the “well thought-out, design-led approach that ensures strong principles of good placemaking at its heart”.

HIGHLY COMMENDED: Mannamead Housing Development, submitted by Pillar Land Securities/Rentplus HC