Archaeology of national importance contributes to heritage-based refusal
85 new homes and a community facility have been refused on agricultural land at the edge of a village in Dorset for harm to the character and form of the village and unacceptable harm to nearby heritage assets, including the setting of a listed church, a conservation area and on-site archaeology of national importance.
