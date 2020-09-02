Inspectors rebuff St Albans' attempts to save local plan by dropping garden village proposal
Planning inspectors have rebuffed St Albans Council's attempt to save its troubled local plan by dropping its support for a 2,300-home garden village on a green belt site with government permission for a rail freight interchange, reiterating their finding that the strategy has failed to meet the duty to cooperate.
