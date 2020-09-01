Russell-Cooke appoints new planning partner

Webster is based at Russell-Cooke’s head office in Putney.

He joins from law firm Osborne Clarke where he was an associate director in the national planning team.

He will advise on planning applications and appeals, environmental impact assessments, the promotion of major infrastructure development, the lawfulness of planning conditions, negotiating section 106 planning agreements, permitted development rights, the community infrastructure levy and impacts on listed buildings.

Arnold Isaacson, real estate partner at Russell-Cooke, said “[Webster] brings with him an outstanding track record including work on a large number of nationally significant infrastructure projects, and a well-earned reputation for real depth of planning expertise."