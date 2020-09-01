Russell-Cooke appoints new planning partner

1 September 2020 by Ellie Kahn

John Webster has joined law firm Russell-Cooke as a partner in its planning department.

John Webster (Pic: Russell-Cooke)
John Webster (Pic: Russell-Cooke)

Webster is based at Russell-Cooke’s head office in Putney.

He joins from law firm Osborne Clarke where he was an associate director in the national planning team.

He will advise on planning applications and appeals, environmental impact assessments, the promotion of major infrastructure development, the lawfulness of planning conditions, negotiating section 106 planning agreements, permitted development rights, the community infrastructure levy and impacts on listed buildings.

Arnold Isaacson, real estate partner at Russell-Cooke, said “[Webster] brings with him an outstanding track record including work on a large number of nationally significant infrastructure projects, and a well-earned reputation for real depth of planning expertise."


Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Sign up now
Already registered?
Sign in

The essential information resource for planning professionals.

  • In-depth news, analysis, appeals, policy & legislation.
  • Take your 14 day free trial today.
Sign up now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Join the conversation with PlanningResource on social media

Take our quick online survey and receive one month free access to Planning Appeals Tracker

Click Here
Follow Us:
Planning Jobs