Inspector backs South Oxfordshire plan's 'justified' housing target and green belt releases
The inspector examining the troubled South Oxfordshire local plan has concluded that it is "justified" in setting a homes target at a higher level than would arise from the standard housing need method, its spatial strategy is "sound" and there are "no reasonable alternatives" to the document's proposed releases of green belt land.
Sign in to continue
*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.