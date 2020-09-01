Inspector backs South Oxfordshire plan's 'justified' housing target and green belt releases

The inspector examining the troubled South Oxfordshire local plan has concluded that it is "justified" in setting a homes target at a higher level than would arise from the standard housing need method, its spatial strategy is "sound" and there are "no reasonable alternatives" to the document's proposed releases of green belt land.

by Michael Donnelly
South Oxfordshire Council: Inspector quick to back delayed local plan
