How the white paper would change elected members' say over planning decisions

The government's Planning White Paper is likely to substantially reduce the role of local authority planning committees in determining applications and place more power in the hands of officers, say observers. Some warn this could limit democratic accountability and effective implementation of local plans, but others say elected members will have a greater say at the earlier plan-making stage.

by Ben Kochan
Image: South Oxfordshire District Council
Image: South Oxfordshire District Council

