Fall back position enables inappropriate indoor golf complex
A clubhouse and indoor golf driving range in the West London green belt have been approved, despite their inappropriateness, loss of openness and encroachment into the green belt, on the grounds the harm to the green belt was not substantially greater than an existing fallback position and because of other considerations including benefits to the local economy through job creation and increased community participation in golf.
Sign in to continue
*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.