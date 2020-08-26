Act amendments herald extended construction times approval

The variation of a condition limiting construction working hours at a site for one dwelling in a Devon settlement has been allowed in consideration of the fact that the appellant wanted to build the property himself outside of his main employment and in view of the Covid-19 pandemic and the recent amendments to the 1990 Act to provide a fast-track deemed consent route for extending construction site working hours until 1 April 2021.

