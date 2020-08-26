Effects of pandemic on housing land supply short-term only
An inspector has refused a scheme for 216 dwellings on the edge of a settlement in Berkshire for conflict with the development plan as a whole, finding the benefits of the new homes would not outweigh the harm he identified to the settlement strategy, the appearance and character of the area, the safety of the local highway network and reliance on the private motor vehicle for most journeys.
