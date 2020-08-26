Green gap housing too harmful despite need
A residential development of 245 new homes has been refused on agricultural land at the edge of a settlement in Essex, the inspector finding in what was described as an ambivalent case, that the harm arising would undermine long-held planning principles that sought to manage the pattern and location of development to protect the countryside, landscape character and the setting of individual settlements.
