Heritage campaigners launch legal challenge to consent for 'intrusive' Liverpool zipwire

The Victorian Society has launched a legal bid to overturn Liverpool City Council's planning permission for a zipwire tourist attraction in the city centre, arguing that the development should have required listed building consent and officers failed to properly advise members on its potential heritage impacts.

by Michael Donnelly
Liverpool's Walker Art Gallery and Central Library (Photo © Carroll Pierce, cc-by-sa/2.0)
Liverpool's Walker Art Gallery and Central Library (Photo © Carroll Pierce, cc-by-sa/2.0)

Sign in to continue

Sign in

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Email: planning.support@haymarket.com

Call: 020 8267 8121

FREE TRIAL

  • 14 days access to subscriber-only content

Register

SUBSCRIBE

Prices from £350 /pa*

  • Full access to planningresource.com for 12 months with monthly print issues
  • Track the latest CIL developments with our live table
  • Easily keep up-to-date with the essential planning news, analysis, and policy amendments by having it delivered directly to you with the Planning Daily bulletin

Choose a Package

*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.