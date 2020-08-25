Four ways the planning white paper aims to change planners’ skills and duties

The Planning for the Future white paper was published for consultation by the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG) earlier this month. Below we highlight four of the key proposed changes to the way local authority planning teams work and are resourced.

1. "Fundamental cultural change" for planning departments, including more focus on plan-making and engagement rather than development management.

The white paper says there will be “profound implications” for how local planning authorities operate.

The government says it wants to "free up planners to focus on what they were trained for – creating great communities through world-class civic engagement and proactive plan-making,rather than reactive development management".

It adds: "We recognise that local planning departments need to have the right people with the right skills, as well as the necessary resources, to implement these reforms successfully."

The paper goes on to say: "There must be a fundamental cultural change on how planning departments operate. They need to be more outward-looking, proactively engaging with developers, businesses, architects and designers, as well as a wider cross-section of their local communities.”

In particular, it adds, ministers "envisage the focus of local planning authorities shifting towards the development of clear local plans and high-quality design codes which set the parameters for development – rather than making discretionary decisions based on vague policies".

This could create a "real opportunity for planners to redesign their individual roles and change perceptions of their profession", which could improve recruitment into the profession.

Elsewhere, the paper suggests there will be a greater focus on enforcement, stating: "As local authorities are freed from many planning obligations through our reforms, they will be able to reassign resources and focus more fully on enforcement."

2. A new resources and skills strategy is promised

The paper promises to "develop a comprehensive resources and skills strategy for the planning sector to support the implementation of our reforms – so that, as we bring in our reforms, local planning authorities are equipped to create great communities through world-class civic engagement and proactive plan-making".

This involves changes to the way planning teams are resourced. The paper says the new system "should be principally funded by the beneficiaries of planning gain – landowners and developers – rather than the national or local taxpayer".

As part of the new strategy, the paper proposes to introduce a new "performance framework" for local authorities to ensure "continuous improvement across all planning functions from local plans to decision-making" through which will also promises to give them more power to enforce planning standards and decisions.

The paper says it wants the "local government sector" to lead on planners' skills development, training and new performance targets.

3. The government wants to improve planners' digital capabilities.

The white paper proposes major improvements to digital capabilities across the planning sector to enable more digital decision-making. It believes the English planning profession can “become an international world leader in digital planning”.

The paper states: "Reform should be accompanied by a significant enhancement in digital and geospatial capability and capacity across the planning sector to support high-quality new digital local plans and digitally enabled decision-making."

It proposes “unlocking” the data that underpins the planning system to better enable the sharing of ideas and to bring more young people into the conversation, building more trust in the system.

The paper also suggests that improvements in technology will help to mitigate the impact of climate change because it will mean that processes and decision-making around the environment will become quicker and more transparent.

4. More design-focused local plans will mean planners' design skills have to improve.

The white paper proposes that planners focus on the development of “clear local plans and high-quality design codes” to ensure that development enhances the health and beauty of its environment.

It suggests that local plans currently rely on vague policy rather than “the visual clarity that can be provided by binding design codes”, and that reforming this will help planners get more homes built.

The paper states: "The vision which we have set out will require a step-change in the design skills available to many local planning authorities, as well as the right prioritisation and leadership across the sector."

The focus on design should be overseen in each authority by a "chief officer for design and place-making". Their purpose wil be to "drive a strong vision for what each place aspires to, and ensure this is integrated across council functions" and follows a recommendation by the government's Building Better, Building Beautiful Commission at the start of the year.