Council to pay full costs for unreasonable time-limited condition
The variation of a time-limited condition attached to a permission for a surface car park in a vacant regeneration area of Manchester has been approved, and full costs awarded against the council for unreasonably limiting consent to 12 months instead of the five years originally requested, with the inspector finding the longer time period would not undermine regeneration objectives for the area.
