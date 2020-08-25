Notice quashed as council incorrectly defines alleged breach

An inspector has refused two mobile sales pitches at an out-of-town shopping centre and leisure park in Merthyr Tydfil for adverse impact on the vitality and viability of the nearby town centre, but quashed an enforcement notice to remove the units and cease the use of the land because the council had specified the alleged breach of planning control as a change of use when it should have been described as a breach of conditions.

