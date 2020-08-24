Inspector 'failed to answer developer's point' that planning policy was out of date in blocking 100-home scheme, High Court rules

Plans to build up to 100 new homes in a Lancashire village will have to be redetermined by the secretary of state after the High Court ruled that an inspector failed to provide adequate reasons in rejecting a developer's argument that a local planning policy used to justify blocking the scheme was out of date.

by Court reporter
Chain House Lane, Whitestake - image: geograph / David Dixon (CC BY-SA 2.0)
Chain House Lane, Whitestake - image: geograph / David Dixon (CC BY-SA 2.0)

