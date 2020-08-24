Campaigners launch legal challenge to block government's latest residential permitted development rights
A campaign group has begun legal action against the government's latest permitted development (PD) rights that would allow the creation of new housing without the need for planning permission, claiming that ministers "entirely ignored" warnings about the potential impacts of the changes, which will come into effect "without proper consultation and without parliamentary debate".
