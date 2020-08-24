Campaigners launch legal challenge to block government's latest residential permitted development rights

A campaign group has begun legal action against the government's latest permitted development (PD) rights that would allow the creation of new housing without the need for planning permission, claiming that ministers "entirely ignored" warnings about the potential impacts of the changes, which will come into effect "without proper consultation and without parliamentary debate".

by Michael Donnelly
London's Royal Courts of Justice
London's Royal Courts of Justice

Sign in to continue

Sign in

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Email: planning.support@haymarket.com

Call: 020 8267 8121

FREE TRIAL

  • 14 days access to subscriber-only content

Register

SUBSCRIBE

Prices from £350 /pa*

  • Full access to planningresource.com for 12 months with monthly print issues
  • Track the latest CIL developments with our live table
  • Easily keep up-to-date with the essential planning news, analysis, and policy amendments by having it delivered directly to you with the Planning Daily bulletin

Choose a Package

*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.