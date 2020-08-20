Legal viewpoint: Interpreting councils’ room for manoeuvre on five-year supply
Proposals for residential development outside established settlement limits have been at the heart of dozens of appeals and many a higher court judgment since the National Planning Policy Framework (NPPF) first saw the light of day in 2012. A recent Court of Appeal judgment on a case from North Yorkshire carries on this trend.
