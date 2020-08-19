Highways England to pay costs for poor advice

A new petrol filling station on the A3 in Surrey was refused for its unacceptable effect on the safety of users of the A3 in the vicinity of the site in conflict with local and national policies promoting the safe and efficient operation of site accesses and the strategic road network. Highways England were ordered to pay costs to the appellant for their unreasonable behaviour in the handling of the case.

by

Sign in to continue

Sign in

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Email: planning.support@haymarket.com

Call: 020 8267 8121

FREE TRIAL

  • 14 days access to subscriber-only content

Register

SUBSCRIBE

Prices from £350 /pa*

  • Full access to planningresource.com for 12 months with monthly print issues
  • Track the latest CIL developments with our live table
  • Easily keep up-to-date with the essential planning news, analysis, and policy amendments by having it delivered directly to you with the Planning Daily bulletin

Choose a Package

*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.