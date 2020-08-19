Highways England to pay costs for poor advice
A new petrol filling station on the A3 in Surrey was refused for its unacceptable effect on the safety of users of the A3 in the vicinity of the site in conflict with local and national policies promoting the safe and efficient operation of site accesses and the strategic road network. Highways England were ordered to pay costs to the appellant for their unreasonable behaviour in the handling of the case.
