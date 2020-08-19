Pandemic effects allow for temporary loss of dwelling
An inspector has approved a 12-month change of use of a two-bedroom flat to a financial planning use on the second floor of a mixed commercial building in a high street in a Hertfordshire town centre to support the long-term future of the business in the light of the Covid-19 pandemic, despite conflict with adopted local plan policies protecting against loss of housing in the area.
Sign in to continue
*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.