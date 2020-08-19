Potential coalescence scuppers 255 dwellings
A residential development of up to 255 dwellings in open countryside in Essex has been refused after an inspector reasoned that the effects of the pandemic had not affected the housing supply position and the harm arising from the proposed housing in filling the last remaining gap between two parts of the settlement was greater than the benefits of the scheme and resulted in conflict with adopted development plan policy.
