Potential coalescence scuppers 255 dwellings

A residential development of up to 255 dwellings in open countryside in Essex has been refused after an inspector reasoned that the effects of the pandemic had not affected the housing supply position and the harm arising from the proposed housing in filling the last remaining gap between two parts of the settlement was greater than the benefits of the scheme and resulted in conflict with adopted development plan policy.

by

Sign in to continue

Sign in

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Email: planning.support@haymarket.com

Call: 020 8267 8121

FREE TRIAL

  • 14 days access to subscriber-only content

Register

SUBSCRIBE

Prices from £350 /pa*

  • Full access to planningresource.com for 12 months with monthly print issues
  • Track the latest CIL developments with our live table
  • Easily keep up-to-date with the essential planning news, analysis, and policy amendments by having it delivered directly to you with the Planning Daily bulletin

Choose a Package

*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.