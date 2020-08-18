Raised seating area unacceptable at world heritage beach
A raised platform and balustrade providing a sitting out area adjoining a shop associated with a holiday caravan park at a Devon seaside bay was refused for harm to the World Heritage Site and the landscape and scenic beauty of the area of outstanding natural beauty in which the appeal site was located. An enforcement notice for its removal was also upheld.
