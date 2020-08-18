Ambitious extra-care facility approved despite reduced affordable housing
An inspector has allowed an ambitious extra-care facility scheme at a listed former theological college in West London despite a lack of policy-compliant affordable housing at the site. The scheme incorporated the refurbishment and part demolition of the former college complex, the reinstatement of three former town houses, the erection of a structural deck over a section of the London Underground track, the creation of a double basement, provision of five new buildings of up to eight storeys in height, car parking spaces and five units of affordable housing.
