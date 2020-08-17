Adult gaming centre compatible with primary shopping frontage restriction
In partly relying upon government changes to the use classes order, an inspector permitted a vacant shop unit within a south Yorkshire town centre to be used as am adult gaming and amusement centre, including bingo, concluding that it would not harm the health of the centre nor undermine the health and wellbeing of residents.
