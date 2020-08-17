Use Classes (Amendment) (England) (No. 2) Regulations 2020

These Regulations alter in advance the amendment to the Use Classes Order 1987 effected by the Use Classes (Amendment) (England) Regulations 2020 with respect to references to use classes contained in charging schedules which are published before 1st September 2020 by charging authorities under regulation 25 of the Community Infrastructure Levy Regulations 2010

by