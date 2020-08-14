The likely risks and rewards of the proposed zonal plan system
Radical proposed changes to local plans, which would see them zone land into three development categories, is likely to mean more work for under-resourced council planning teams and could limit local authority control, some observers suggest. However, developers should welcome the greater certainty provided by the new system.
Sign in to continue
*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.