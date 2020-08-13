Letter: Why the government's proposed changes to the standard housing need method mean it may fail to hit its national delivery target
We have calculated housing need for local authority areas across England, based on the new standard method that the government published for consultation last week. The numbers suggest that the new formula will not deliver the number of homes the government is hoping for.
