Car park use inappropriate in outstanding landscape

The change of use of a protected woodland to a car park serving a café in the Gloucestershire green belt and an area of outstanding natural beauty has been refused and an enforcement notice requiring the cessation of the use and removal of the hardstanding upheld, with the inspector determining inappropriate development in the green belt and harm to the AONB and the health and amenity value of the protected woodland.

