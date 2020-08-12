Mechanical ventilation unacceptable in office-to-residential conversion
Prior approval under Class O of the GPDO for conversion of an office to residential use has been refused in a Greater Manchester settlement because the conversion relied on mechanical ventilation to avoid noise disturbance from nearby commercial uses. The inspector held this would lead to the provision of housing without a high standard of amenity for future occupiers, contrary to national planning policy.
