Loss of heritage asset justified for regeneration benefits

A mixed-use development of up to seven storeys at a former coroner’s court in a South Yorkshire city was approved with no harm to the appearance and character of the area despite the loss of a non-designated heritage asset. The scheme comprised the demolition of the red brick, two-storey former courthouse and redevelopment for retail and commercial units at ground floor and 77 residential apartments above over five, six and seven storeys.

