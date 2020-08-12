Individual borough housing needs calculation favoured over joint approach

A scheme for 180 dwellings including 30 per cent affordable has been approved on safeguarded land adjoining a Lancashire settlement, with the social and economic benefits of the housing in an area of shortfall outweighing the adverse impacts of conflict with the safeguarding policy and other impacts on landscape, visual amenity and heritage assets.

by

Sign in to continue

Sign in

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Email: planning.support@haymarket.com

Call: 020 8267 8121

FREE TRIAL

  • 14 days access to subscriber-only content

Register

SUBSCRIBE

Prices from £350 /pa*

  • Full access to planningresource.com for 12 months with monthly print issues
  • Track the latest CIL developments with our live table
  • Easily keep up-to-date with the essential planning news, analysis, and policy amendments by having it delivered directly to you with the Planning Daily bulletin

Choose a Package

*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.