Individual borough housing needs calculation favoured over joint approach
A scheme for 180 dwellings including 30 per cent affordable has been approved on safeguarded land adjoining a Lancashire settlement, with the social and economic benefits of the housing in an area of shortfall outweighing the adverse impacts of conflict with the safeguarding policy and other impacts on landscape, visual amenity and heritage assets.
