Judge rules that Chinese consulate immune from council's injunction bid over security wall planning dispute

Belfast City Council's attempt to prevent a security wall being unlawfully built around the city's Chinese consulate has been thwarted by diplomatic immunity, but a High Court judge has warned the People's Republic that if it breaks the law the government can take the "nuclear option" of shutting the consulate down.

by Court reporter
The Belfast Chinese consulate is in a listed building with a conservation area - image: geograph.ie/Albert Bridge (CC BY-SA 2.0)
The Belfast Chinese consulate is in a listed building with a conservation area - image: geograph.ie/Albert Bridge (CC BY-SA 2.0)

Sign in to continue

Sign in

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Email: planning.support@haymarket.com

Call: 020 8267 8121

FREE TRIAL

  • 14 days access to subscriber-only content

Register

SUBSCRIBE

Prices from £350 /pa*

  • Full access to planningresource.com for 12 months with monthly print issues
  • Track the latest CIL developments with our live table
  • Easily keep up-to-date with the essential planning news, analysis, and policy amendments by having it delivered directly to you with the Planning Daily bulletin

Choose a Package

*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.